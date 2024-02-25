Gallery of 4 photos

The San Francisco city seal didn't scare away whoever dumped their bags of trash next to this Outer Sunset trash can. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco 311

Someone complained to 311 after spotting the stroller and trash bag next to this Parkside-neighborhood bin. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco 311

Someone dumped a microwave in front of this North Beach trash can, prompting a 311 complaint. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco 311