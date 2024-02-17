Gallery of 11 photos

A sketch of a woman by Jewish artist Ary Arkadie Lochakov. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A relief print of a soldier was one of the many works of artist Ary Arkadie Lochakov found in Crane Cove Park. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A sepia-toned watercolor landscape and seascape by Ary Arkadie Lochakov. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

An abstract work of 3 figures dancing by Lochakov demonstrates his creative range. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A sepia-toned watercolor seascape by Ary Arkadie Lochakov is one of the many pieces being stored at the Port of San Francisco. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A relief print by artist Ary Arkadie Lochakov of two soldiers in pain or in mourning illustrates Lochakov's creative desire to reveal the human condition. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A portrait of a man by Ary Arkadie Lochakov is set in matte board while in storage at Port of San Francisco. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A relief print by Ary Arkadie Lochakov of soldiers in a bunker is part of a collection of works that include scenes of war and conflict. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A detail of a still life painting by Lochakov created sometime between 1920 and 1941. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A detail of a watercolor sketch by Jewish artist Ary Arkadie Lochakov sits in storage in the Port of San Francisco. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard