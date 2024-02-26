Two months ago, a robbery suspect in a high-speed car chase struck Ciara Keegan’s Honda CR-V while fleeing police. Keegan, 25, had been on the phone with her boyfriend making dinner plans when she saw the suspect’s car bearing down on hers.

“All [my boyfriend] heard was the crash, my screams, the sirens of police cars,” Keegan, 25, told CalMatters in a phone interview. Seeing smoke after the crash, she worried that her car would set on fire. “As I was being loaded into the ambulance, I saw the other car completely engulfed in flames,” she said.

The chase ended in Oakland but began in Chinatown in San Francisco, where in March voters will decide on Proposition E. The wide-ranging measure would loosen restrictions put on police use of surveillance technology in 2019 and allow police to use drones in high-speed chases, among other things. The local measure could have statewide implications for law enforcement, as policies adopted in one California city can be copied elsewhere.

“What we’re seeing in San Francisco isn’t limited to San Francisco,” said Saira Hussain, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit digital rights advocacy group. “It has implications for other cities and jurisdictions as well.”

Police and Prop. E supporters say using drones in car chases will reduce injuries. Keegan is skeptical.

“I’m worried police chases will increase in frequency, and more people will get hurt, and there will be less safeguards for the general public, and San Franciscans will be treated like collateral damage,” said Keegan, who was born and raised in San Francisco.

Prop. E would allow police to test surveillance technology for a year or more, unless the Board of Supervisors intervenes, and give police the power to deploy cameras and drones without oversight. Prop. E rolls back a 2019 law that bans use of facial recognition by police and requires public disclosure and debate before police obtain new forms of surveillance technology.

“This is an important moment where powerful interests are trying to attack oversight and limitations on their power,” said Matt Cagle, a senior staff attorney for the Northern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

San Francisco is one of the largest major cities to adopt surveillance technology oversight championed by the ACLU. In recent years, half a dozen cities, from Oakland and Berkeley in the Bay Area to San Diego in Southern California, have adopted similar policies, but efforts are underway to reduce those powers.

In December 2023, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proposed amendments that civil liberty advocates argue would water down surveillance technology oversight. Hussein points to AB 2014, a bill proposed last month by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, a Democrat from Elk Grove, as another attempt in this vein. That bill would enable unarmed drone donations from the U.S. military to state and local law enforcement agencies.

San Francisco set a standard for civil liberties protections when it passed a law that requires public comment and local governing body approval of new police uses of surveillance technology, said Hussain. She said that if Prop. E passes, it has implications in other parts of California where lawmakers may consider policy that put unilateral decision-making power about tech adoption in the hands of police.

The pendulum has swung toward public oversight in recent years and, rightfully so, said Yes on Prop. E spokesperson Joe Arellano, but people are fed up with seeing small businesses get burglarized. He said Prop. E gives police the power to initiate pursuit of people accused of committing property crimes but doesn’t make it a mandate.

Police currently have discretion to pursue any suspect deemed a risk to public safety, regardless of the crime they’re suspected of committing.

“Our officers are highly trained and should be trusted to make smart decisions about these incidents,” Arellano said.

Reggie Jones-Sawyer, the Democrat Assemblymember from Los Angeles and chair of the public safety committee, said measures like Prop. E can have unintended consequences.