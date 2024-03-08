These spaces vary in size, services offered and amount of personnel. The campuses that don’t have a center specifically for Black students instead have a center for all cultural groups—something Black students say still leaves them feeling marginalized.

Black college students in California say resource centers like the one at Sacramento State can combat a sense of alienation that comes from low enrollment rates. Eighteen of the 23 Cal State campuses and nine out of 10 UC campuses have a Black resource center.

The workshop combined two of her passions: mental health and plants. Students wrote affirmations like “I get good grades” or “I am enough” on compostable seed paper, which they planted inside the tiny pots they painted for their affirmations to take root.

Leila Cormier’s breath quickened and her mind raced as she prepared to lead her first workshop at Sacramento State’s resource center for Black students. Surrounded by 25 students, paint and dirt, she wanted to overcome her fear of public speaking and develop skills for her post-graduation goal of changing public policy.

“I’m really grateful for the space we do have because we have visited other campuses, systemwide, and you go in, they have a cubicle or two, [or] it’s a shared space for all the different affinity centers,” Elijah Martin, who works on outreach for the MLK Jr. Center, said.

The MLK Jr. Center has been operating since 2015. The space is a centralized hub for peer advising, peer tutoring, mentoring and leadership development. It partners with community organizations like the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, which teaches students how to be entrepreneurs. The center has a community room, a study room, a lounge room, workspaces for faculty, an on-site counselor and six student staff members.

In order for Black students to find a sense of safety and belonging, the report states, campuses should “create intentional spaces where they are welcomed and affirmed.”

A June 2023 report from the Cal State Chancellor’s Office recommended all Cal State campuses create centers as part of an initiative for Black student success. The report was produced by a workgroup of university representatives and chancellor’s office staff that held listening sessions with over 250 Black faculty, staff and students.

The Cal State system has consistently struggled to graduate Black students . The year Cormier joined, Black students at Sacramento State had a 1 in 5 chance of graduating within four years and a nearly 50% chance of graduating within six years; a quarter of Black students drop out after their freshman year. The UC system has higher success rates for Black students. About 3 in 5 freshmen graduate within four years and nearly 4 in 5 graduate by year six.

Black students have the lowest graduation rate in California higher education, and the second largest equity gap —a measure of disparity in academic outcomes between demographic groups. They represent 4% of the California State University system’s 454,640 students and 4.5% of the University of California’s 294,309 students.

Martin said about 500 unique students visit each year and around 40 students stop by daily. The data potentially points to the center’s impact—Sacramento State’s four-year graduation rate for Black students has increased from 13.1% in 2015 to 17.4% in 2019. This is still lower than Sacramento State’s overall 27.8% four-year graduation rate.

“When you build that community, you're far more likely to stay on campus and push through that degree,” Martin said. “Because when things get hard, you have a blueprint."

Cormier is on track to attain her goals: graduate within four years and leave an impact on her fellow Black students. One of the main reasons Cormier chose Sacramento State was its high Black student population—she refused to go anywhere with less than 2%. There are 1,939 Black students enrolled at Sacramento State—6.4% of the university’s total population.

“[These are] people that I'll stay connected with for life, especially because being able to be your authentic self anywhere on campus, I think, is really difficult. But the MLK Center makes it easy,” Cormier said.

At the center, Cormier works the front desk, signing in students, familiarizing them with the center and assisting them with picking classes, locating campus resources and setting up workshops.

“[The center] has made my college experience something I didn't know that it could be. We call it like a mini-HBCU,” Cormier said.