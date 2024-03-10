A shooting on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge injured a woman and caused a two-hour-long traffic backup on Saturday evening, authorities said.

A woman was heading eastbound in a car on the bridge near Yerba Buena Island when the shooter pulled up alongside her on the left "and fired multiple rounds," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement released Sunday. The CHP received the report at 8:20 p.m.

"Following the shooting, the victim stopped in the right lane and called 911," the CHP said. She was treated by emergency personnel and taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.