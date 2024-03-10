A shooting on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge injured a woman and caused a two-hour-long traffic backup on Saturday evening, authorities said.
A woman was heading eastbound in a car on the bridge near Yerba Buena Island when the shooter pulled up alongside her on the left "and fired multiple rounds," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement released Sunday. The CHP received the report at 8:20 p.m.
"Following the shooting, the victim stopped in the right lane and called 911," the CHP said. She was treated by emergency personnel and taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Police shut down four lanes of the eastbound span for around two hours to process the scene, causing gridlock on the bridge and also on the on-ramps to the span on the San Francisco side. The Standard's media partner ABC7 aired footage of long lines of cars stuck bumper-to-bumper in the jam.