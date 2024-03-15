"Social media already found him guilty,” Zangeneh said of one aspect of the media’s impact on his client. "This makes it hard to have an objective opinion.”

Momeni’s attorneys had tried to convince the judge that he could only get a fair trial miles away from San Francisco , where they say unfair media coverage—including a photo of Momeni in his jail cell—and a large tech worker community would have made a fair trial impossible.

A San Francisco judge ruled Friday that the case, which has exposed the private lives of a tech executive, the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon and their partying lifestyle, can be held in the city in an unbiased fashion.

Nima Momeni will be tried for murder just over a mile from where prosecutors say he stabbed tech executive Bob Lee to death with a kitchen knife nearly a year ago.

“If you don't have an opinion once you get to the bottom of this survey, how can you not have an opinion?”

But Fleming’s ruling undercut a number of arguments gleaned from the findings of a survey of potential jurors conducted by the defense team. The judge’s ruling found that while Lee may be known in Silicon Valley, San Francisco is a different place and Lee is not a celebrity here. He also said that most of the coverage of the case cited by the defense happened soon after the killing almost a year ago and that “time dims all memory.” Finally, he said that San Francisco's population guarantees a large pool of unbiased jurors.

The 100-person survey asked a series of questions about media coverage and its impacts on the respondents’ opinions of Lee and Momeni. Many of the survey’s questions specifically asked if readers had paid attention to the case’s coverage in The Standard and whether images published by the organization of Momeni in jail impacted their views of the accused.

Nearly 50% said they read The Standard, but only 13% said they had seen the images of Momeni in jail.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said that they had read about the case, and 86% said they had heard of Lee’s killing. Seventy-three percent said they had opinions about both victim and defendant, with 20% saying they thought Momeni was guilty and 70% that he was probably guilty.