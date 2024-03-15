A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood in 2022 and 2023, police said Thursday.

Demetri Moore of Solano County was taken into custody on Feb. 29 after officers recognized him from a crime bulletin and found him carrying a firearm, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release.

Moore was booked into jail on charges including murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed and loaded weapon, and an outstanding warrant related to a domestic violence case from Pittsburg, California.

The first shooting occurred around 12:17 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, when officers responded to gunfire reports and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on Turk Street between Mason and Taylor streets. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.

The second shooting took place around 1:37 a.m. on June 13, 2023, at the same location on Turk Street. Officers again found an adult male gunshot victim who was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators identified Moore as the suspect in both shootings through a subsequent investigation and issued a crime bulletin for his arrest.