A few weeks ago, the Office of the City Administrator, which manages the site through a partnership with the Civic Center Community Business District , informed some Fulton Plaza vendors that their last day will be March 29.

Soon the Fakharis won’t be able to rely on that weekday income either, as the city has decided to shutter the market.

“This is a decent income for me and my husband,” she said. They sell at other Bay Area flea markets on Saturdays and Sundays, too, “but the weekend income is not enough.”

Freshta and Manny Fakhari, who live in Union City, have sold scarves, wallets and jewelry at Civic Center’s Fulton Plaza flea market twice a week for the last seven or eight years. They maintain four adjacent canopies, and the city has given them a deal on rent, charging them only $90 per day instead of $120. Declining to specify how much they earn each day, Freshta said the amount is in the hundreds of dollars.

For this fee, the city provides little more than a security guard and someone to help put up vendors’ booths by 9 a.m. and take them down at 4 p.m. It’s worked that way for decades, although since the pandemic, the number of vendors at the officially named “Gift Gallery” has fallen from more than 10 to as few as five or even three.

The planned closure, which hasn’t been reported, would mark the end to a decadeslong bazaar that takes place every Thursday and Friday, barely a block from San Francisco City Hall. Several licensed vendors sell items ranging from sunglasses to turquoise rings to African masks, paying the city a modest $60 per day to put up two 8-foot canopies’ worth of stuff.

Abraham Pando, who’s been selling items like audio equipment, hats and gift items at Fulton Plaza for 25 years, said the bazaar’s disappearance would represent a considerable blow. Fakhari believes that the city simply couldn’t be bothered to keep Gift Gallery going, and the city-appointed manager, Thu Nguyen, didn’t particularly want the vendors, who are fully permitted, to stay.

“She was complaining that the labor of the tents was too much,” Freshta Fakhari said of Nguyen. “She was saying, ‘Oh, you guys don’t give us enough money, so we have to shut you guys down.’”

Nguyen, a city employee with responsibilities beyond the Gift Gallery, declined to comment when The Standard visited Thursday morning. However, Angela Yip, a spokesperson for the Office of the City Administrator, confirmed the March 29 closure and said the department’s Real Estate Division had informed vendors of that date in January. She disputed the allegation the city wanted the vendors out, noting that the Gift Gallery has been shrinking for some time.