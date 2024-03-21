Duran’s version of the ham-and-cheese sandwich, which was first made in Tampa, Florida, by Cuban exiles, is a thick, melty, meaty masterpiece. She stuffs a bolillo roll she sources from Mi Tierra Foods in Berkeley with a generous amount of slow-roasted pork rubbed in a traditional mojo marinade heavy on citrus and garlic. She layers on thin cuts of smoky ham, stretchy Swiss cheese and a generous amount of yellow mustard and pickles to provide an acidic contrast to all the meat and cheese. The entire thing is seared and pressed on the plancha so it gets compact and crispy—a rich and savory behemoth to bite into. You can find Duran every Sunday at the West Oakland Farmers Market and keep an eye on her Instagram to see where else she’ll be throughout the month and when.