“The same thing as last time, ‘Free fentanyl for new users,’” Moore said, sitting on a bench at the Argonne Playground on 18th Avenue. “It doesn’t just have to be trash signs. It could be higher-tech.”

Moore said he plans to project the words onto City Hall using a digital projector in early May—or on May 4, his birthday.

Joseph Adam Moore last posted signs in October near the Stella Maris Academy, an elementary school on Ninth Avenue near Geary Boulevard. Moore said the signs are a form of protest at how the city has handled its drug and homelessness crises.

A homeless man and convicted sex offender who antagonized San Francisco’s quiet Inner Richmond neighborhood last year with handmade signs reading, “ Free fentanyl 4 new users ,” has returned to the area and said he plans to bring back the infamous signs in a new format.

“The way they treat [homeless people] is by selectively enforcing the law against people who go against the norm of living in a house with a job,” he said.

Moore said the city has often thrown away his belongings throughout his more than 20 years living on San Francisco’s streets.

Moore was convicted in December of creating a public nuisance after piling his belongings on Ninth Avenue in October. Moore said he was sentenced on Jan. 11 and released that day for time served with one year of probation. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has not responded to requests for comment.

Moore originally said he would project the sign using a cheap projector available online, but when asked over text message to elaborate on the plan, he said he could use a broken mirror, a stencil, an electric toothbrush and a laser pointer to create a projection visible from “a mile away” at night.

The Department of Public Works has confiscated his property “two or three times” since his release, Moore said, resulting in the loss of “hundreds of dollars” of food and hygiene supplies.

When asked about this, the department provided it's "bag and tag" policy, which says homeless peoples' unattended property is stored at DPW's operations yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez St., and that owners can retrieve it from the lot. Abandoned property and perishable food is discarded during sweeps.

The city has fallen under scrutiny amid allegations made in a federal lawsuit in October that it failed to provide training to workers who do sweeps, including around how to properly serve notice when clearing encampments, what items should be discarded or stored, how to distinguish between abandoned and unattended property and procedures for homeless people to reclaim their belongings.

Moore also said police approach him daily, telling him to move from wherever he is camped, which he says is throughout the Richmond District. Police said officers cannot identify anyone they make contact with unless they are arrested within the last 90 days and SFPD has not arrested Moore since his release.