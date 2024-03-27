The nonprofit leader and Levi’s heir also lambasted Breed’s previous attempt at a state of emergency focused on the Tenderloin in December 2021 during heightened criticism over the conditions of San Francisco’s streets during the pandemic.

In previous emergency declarations , the city was able to waive certain rules around contracting, zoning and planning codes, allowing for rapid construction of facilities aimed at helping drug users. In his announcement Wednesday, Lurie did not offer specifics as to how he would utilize those additional resources.

More than 800 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco in 2023, though not all of those involved fentanyl.

Lurie released details Wednesday for a so-called “fentanyl state of emergency” he promised to declare if elected mayor, a move he said could unlock more resources to fight the epidemic of deadly overdoses.

Mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie is going on the offensive this week against incumbent London Breed, calling for a "state of emergency" to combat the city's drug crisis and blasting his opponent as ineffective on the issue. But the mayor immediately fired back, calling Lurie's proposals "embarrassing."

But Breed’s campaign questioned the feasibility of Lurie’s proposal, arguing that the city wouldn’t have a legal leg to stand on to declare a local emergency like it did during the pandemic. The city also declared an emergency in 2022 during an outbreak of the monkeypox virus .

On Wednesday, Lurie claimed the mayor’s efforts focused on the Tenderloin had failed and called for a plan that would be “coordinated, accountable and ensure[s] follow through.” The candidate said he would also create a position in his office to oversee the response.

Breed’s announcement then was aimed at cutting bureaucratic red tape and compelling drug users into treatment. The effort was centered around the now-defunct Tenderloin Center, which was supposed to be aimed at getting drug users into treatment but was criticized for effectively becoming a “safe consumption site” where people used illicit substances out in the open. It was closed in December 2022.

“Daniel Lurie’s embarrassing proposals continue to demonstrate his inexperience and lack of basic understanding for how government and policy work,” said Joe Arellano, Breed’s campaign spokesperson. “His solution to addressing the city’s fentanyl crisis is a flimsy local declaration that might not even be legal and [is] hiring one person.”

The scrum over how to respond to the fentanyl crisis comes as the mayor has become increasingly skeptical about so-called harm reduction strategies, an approach that aims to combat the negative effects of drug use through public health interventions such as distributing clean needles and overdose reversal medications.