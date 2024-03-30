Driver killed in rollover crash in Noe Valley

A man died after being ejected from his car in a rollover crash on a quiet residential street in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood Saturday morning, authorities said.

His car struck a tree along with three other vehicles that were parked on the block near the intersection of Diamond and Clipper streets around 10:30 a.m., said San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias. The car came to rest on its roof.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, said Elias. He was transported to the hospital but subsequently died from his injuries. His identity was not released.