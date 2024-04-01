Did Waymo just win April Fools’ Day?

The robots are coming ... for our dad jokes.

Waymo vehicles may not be named after cute critters or snacks like its embattled competitor, Cruise. However, the robotaxi company run by our Alphabet overlords still likes to have a little fun.

Despite Waymo's more serious take on naming its cabs, an alert from the disembodied robot voice that functions as a guide shocked riders with an announcement on Monday morning that it had to stop for gas.