The tech-giant Apple is cutting 614 jobs across eight offices in Santa Clara County, according to a state filing.



The layoffs follow the company's decision to discontinue its efforts to build an electric car earlier this year. The move contradicts CEO Tim Cook's assurances last year that the company wasn't considering mass layoffs.



Even as the AI industry has boomed, San Francisco and San Mateo counties lost 16,700 jobs overall between February 2023 and February 2024, according to the state's Employment Development Department’s latest revised reports. Roughly 14,300 of those jobs were in the information sector, which includes tech.



Apple's layoffs are the first mass firing for the company since the pandemic and will be in effect on May 27.