Eid al-Fitr began Tuesday evening, marking the end of four weeks of daily fasts for Muslims worldwide. In San Francisco, the celebrations of Ramadan have been shadowed by repeated attacks on a mosque involving smashed windows, graffiti and even pornography taped to the place of worship.

But Wednesday night brought some hope of justice and relief as police arrested a man allegedly caught on camera committing some of the vandalism.

Surveillance footage provided to The Standard showed a white man with a skateboard walking up to Nob Hill’s Masjid al-Tawheed mosque on April 4 as Ahmed Algahim, the mosque treasurer, stood at the front door. The man smashed six windows from the building.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Robert Gray of San Francisco, according to police. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a charge of felony vandalism against him with a special allegation that the alleged act was a hate crime.