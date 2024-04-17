San Francisco prosecutors charged a 14-year-old boy in an arson investigation stemming from a Waymo autonomous vehicle that was set on fire in Chinatown during Lunar New Year celebrations in February, according to police.

Investigators from the SFPD Arson Task Force identified the teenager and obtained a search warrant for his residence on March 27, according to police. Evidence related to the incident was recovered from the home. Authorities declined to release the suspect's name because of his age.