Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a baby on a San Francisco bus Friday morning.

The baby was with its father on Muni around 9 a.m. when officials say a stranger came up and attacked the infant without provocation and then hopped off the bus.

It’s unclear how the man allegedly assaulted the child, but police told The Standard that paramedics found no apparent injuries.

Officials didn’t provide a description of the assailant. But they say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Friday by Van Ness Avenue and O’Farrell Street.