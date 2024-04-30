A man was shot dead Monday evening in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Bayview station responded at 9:33 p.m. Monday to Quesada Avenue between Newhall and Third streets for a report of a possible shooting, police said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his face and chest, according to preliminary information about the shooting.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics responded to the scene within two minutes before transporting the victim to a hospital. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

His identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification from the city's Office of the Medical Examiner.