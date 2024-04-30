A man was shot dead Monday evening in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, police said Tuesday.
Officers from the Bayview station responded at 9:33 p.m. Monday to Quesada Avenue between Newhall and Third streets for a report of a possible shooting, police said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his face and chest, according to preliminary information about the shooting.
A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics responded to the scene within two minutes before transporting the victim to a hospital. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.
His identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification from the city's Office of the Medical Examiner.
The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is leading the open investigation. Police did not say if any arrests have been made.