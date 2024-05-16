A group of pro-Palestinian activists claimed responsibility for vandalizing an administrative building in Oakland on Sunday, leaving the office with broken windows and red paint daubed across its facade.

Identifying as “anti-colonial anarchists and communists,” the group asserted it attacked the University of California Office of the President via an Indybay post on Tuesday morning, saying protest participants defaced the exterior and released hundreds of cockroaches inside the building.



“Using a fire extinguisher filled with red paint, we covered the facade and smashed seven windows,” said the post credited to “sacred black and red.” “Then, with access to the building, we released 500 cockroaches inside and emptied a second fire extinguisher onto the interior.”