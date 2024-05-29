At a meeting of the Chief’s Small Business Advisory Forum in March, Assistant Chief David Lazar expressed concern that crime was going unreported and suggested that merchants develop an app to log reports. (Lazar, who declined to be interviewed, said through a spokesperson that he is “willing to talk with the community about any new ideas to use technology to better assist the SFPD.”)

That’s a common sentiment among the city’s merchant leaders, who say minor crimes are still a major problem for their businesses. And they have a sympathetic ear among some police leaders who don’t believe the department’s statistics tell the full story of what’s happening with street crime. Now, those police leaders are enlisting help from businesses to show what they suspect is really going on.

The owner, Mike Sorrels, who was away at his store’s Dogpatch location at the time, repaired the smashed tile and refastened the sink and toilet. When he read in May that crime in San Francisco was down in every category, he didn’t believe it. “There’s no way, with the lack of police presence and the lack of officers actually on the street, that crime has come down,” Sorrels said.

In February, a person wearing a hood walked into Expert Pet, a pet store in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood, and went straight into the employee bathroom. The staff heard a destructive racket—banging and shattering tile—for several minutes and called the police. No officer ever arrived, and after several minutes, the vandal left.

Al Casciato, a retired police officer who’s been involved in conversations about the app, said the data would be useful for staffing the department and deploying officers. He likened the effort to Yolo County’s “FastPass to Prosecution” program, which allows participating big-box retailers to send nonemergency crime reports directly to the district attorney’s office and sidestep the friction that disincentivizes reporting.

“You can type in ‘My window was broken,’” Casciato said. “You take a couple of pictures and send it in. You get your window fixed and you’re not waiting two days for the police department to show up to take a picture and to make a report.”

Randall Scott, head of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District and a consortium of the city’s benefit districts, is leading the app's development. The app, he said, will be advertised to small business owners through the dozens of merchant associations and community benefit districts across the city and allow users to make simple reports with pictures for nonemergency crimes.

“Everyone’s reporting crime is down,” Scott said. “Well, those are the metrics—and without anything else to point to, you gotta go with what it says. This could be something else to point to.”