Arjun Sodhani no longer follows the news. As a Republican and loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, Sodhani thinks the news is mostly not true and will only make him depressed.

But on Thursday afternoon, one story caught his attention.

“I didn’t know until somebody called me and said, ‘Hey, did you hear the news?’” Sodhani said. “I’m like, ‘No. What?’”

Sodhani was referring to Trump’s guilty verdict on 34 felony charges, which sent shockwaves across the globe—and through San Francisco’s tiny Republican Party. Trump was convicted by a New York jury of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged the two had sex.