See inside the priciest home in San Francisco, asking $38 million

Billionaire’s Row in Pacific Heights is just what it sounds like. The stretch of Broadway is a rarefied slice of the city where the old-monied elite rub shoulders with new tech moguls.
The area is also now the location of the most expensive property currently on the market in San Francisco.
At an asking price of $38 million, the property at 2990 Broadway was the last buildable site in the city’s exclusive Gold Coast microneighborhood. It was purchased and developed by the late philanthropists Lucy and George “Fritz” Jewett.
The four-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate sits on the edge of the Presidio, adjacent to the Lyon Street steps and its iconic views.
Visitors to the 10,180-square-foot property are greeted by the entry hall, which includes a powder room and three walk-in closets.
A spiral staircase winding up to the top of the property, featuring a massive skylight atrium and black-and-white inlaid marble floors with a compass design in a sly reference to San Francisco’s maritime sporting history.
The Jewetts were heavily involved in several America’s Cup sailing competitions as supporters and financiers of yacht-racing teams.
The main formal living room has 13-foot ceilings and a wall of windows meant to take in the expansive view of the Marin Headlands, Alcatraz, the Palace of Fine Arts, and the Golden Gate. Among its other features are a marble wood-burning fireplace and a walk-out balcony.
For entertaining, the grand dining room offers room for up to 30 seated guests and opens up to a kitchen with its own intimate seating area. A wood-paneled butler’s bar can be used as both a gathering space and a service hub for major events.
The primary suite is located on the upper floor of the property with expansive Bay views and offers a seating area with a fireplace connected to a his-and-her bathroom setup.
Off the bedroom in one of the bathrooms is a soaking tub room with marble flooring and another fireplace, while the paired bathroom features a wood-lined marble interior and an annex to a private study room.
The first lower level includes a six-car garage, a car wash area, and a downstairs lounge connected to a spa, a full bathroom, and a sauna. There are further living areas in the form of a guest apartment with two ensuite bedrooms and a sitting room with its own Bay view.
The property is being listed by Stacey Caen and Joe Lucier of Sotheby’s International Realty.