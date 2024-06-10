Famed San Francisco historian and writer David Talbot suffered a “severe stroke” that has him fighting for his life, according to his family.

Talbot, who wrote the celebrated book “Season of the Witch” and founded the online news website Salon.com, suffered a stroke on June 2. The tome was featured on The Standard’s list of 10 books everyone living in San Francisco should read.

“The timing is really sort of agonizing for us in all of this,” Joe Talbot, the author’s son, told The Standard on Monday. “Suffering a stroke at any time is hard. But it was happening since my dad was hoping to wind down and not work so hard for the first time in his life.”

Talbot’s son said the family was seeking financial help to find long-term housing for his parents and that the couple’s income stream has been seriously compromised because of this month’s stroke. This month’s medical incident occurred when Talbot and his wife were moving out of their home of 30 years.

In a tweet, Supervisor Aaron Peskin shared a GoFundMe page that says Talbot experienced a “near-fatal stroke” that has left him in a “scary and precarious place.”