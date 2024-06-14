Bryan Hance may live in Oregon, but he’s one of the Bay Area’s most prolific bike detectives. He’s spent the past four years tracing hundreds of cycles stolen from across San Francisco and Silicon Valley through his work as the co-founder of Bike Index , a nonprofit that lets people register their bikes, making theft recovery easier.

His diligent documentation allowed him to untangle a scheme that systematically funneled pilfered bikes hundreds of miles into Mexico and ultimately sparked an FBI investigation and indictment.

“This prick in San Jose was basically a fence for every criminal within a 100-mile radius around the Bay Area,” Hance sums up dryly.

He can rattle off specific victims, like the bartender who mourned his $2,500 fixie or the tech worker who had a $5,000 eBike stolen from his apartment building’s garage (in true SF fashion, that person created a website sharing his experience).

Wired recently documented Hance’s multi-year saga of tracking down the people responsible for trafficking the stolen bicycles, including the San Jose “prick” and a businessman in Mexico who peddles the products and who he estimates has sold more than $2 million worth of ill-won merchandise (it’s a long read, but well worth the time).

Hance also published a blog post about the elaborate investigation, where he shames another culprit in the criminal enterprise: Facebook.