Once completed, there will be eight new structures including an L-shaped family home, two guest houses, a lakeside spa and gym, a security gatehouse, a storage shed, a home office and a cottage plans show. The plans also keep the existing home and cottage at 2360 Sunnyside Ln. but require demolishing other buildings to accommodate the new development.

His new 11-building manor lies on roughly 10 acres of lakeside real estate bought for $59 million. The new home will be constructed from dark timber planks and have large windows in front, renderings show. But that’s not all.

Two security thermal cameras will be mounted on the pier facing the lake, plans show. The Meta founder’s Tahoe estate plans were first reported by SFGATE.

To build the estate, Zuckerberg first had to acquire two neighboring properties. The first of these was the Carousel Estate, which included three 1930s buildings—two homes around 3,200 square feet each and a roughly 2,000-square-foot guest home that have been demolished, according to permit records and aerial photos. The estate was bought from the family of late investment banker Robert Quist, according to news reports.

Zuckerberg purchased the Carousel Estate for $22 million in December 2018 and bought the Brushwood Estate for $37 million in January 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported. The new complex will spread across the two neighboring parcels.

The Brushwood Estate was owned by San Francisco philanthropist Tamara Fritz and was the site of the annual Oscar de la Renta fashion show, according to various news reports.