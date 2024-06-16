After providing aid, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 4:06 a.m. on Wiese Street between 15th and 16th streets, police said.

San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Mission they say happened early Saturday morning, marking the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

The number of homicides is down in San Francisco so far this year, with 14 recorded, compared to the same period last year, when 22 were recorded, according to police data.

Gun violence is also down 37% so far this year, with police logging 53 incidents as of June 2.

The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted regarding the victim’s identity but did not immediately respond.

No further information was available from police Sunday.

According to data SFPD Chief Bill Scott presented to the most recent Police Commission hearing on Wednesday, the overall clearance rate for homicides in 2024 was 93%.