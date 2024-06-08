Two benches overlooking the park from a walkway along 20th Street blossomed into makeshift shrines that featured mementos reflecting the young man’s talents, tastes and ambitions.

That’s how loved ones described Luis Manuel Arguello-Inglis during a vigil Saturday close to where the 19-year-old was gunned down at Dolores Park a few days earlier.

A Lowell High School graduate who just wrapped up his first year at San Jose State University, Arguello-Inglis seemed to have so much to look forward to.

There were lyrics and cards, a VHS tape of the movie Hook, oranges, apples, candies and heaps of bouquets.

There were photos of friends and family, of trips to see relatives in Nicaragua and of a vacation to Spain.

Protein shakes carefully arranged with roses and candles represented the hustle that helped the 6-foot-1 aspiring firefighter bulk up from 175 to over 200 pounds.

A pair of black paramedic boots and a blue blood-pressure cuff spoke to his tireless work as an EMT.

SFPD has yet to announce any suspects or make any arrests in the case.

The number of homicides is down in San Francisco so far this year, according to police data, with 13 to date compared to 21 recorded during the same timeframe last year.

Paramedics tried to revive him, but pronounced him dead on the scene a short time later.

Arguello-Inglis was found minutes after 10 p.m. Wednesday suffering from multiple bullet wounds between 18th and 19th streets at Dolores Park, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

“He had a lot of high hopes for his life,” his father, Irving Arguello, told reporters.

Over the days that followed, loved ones turned two park benches into memorials for the young man. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was started by the teen’s parents.

“Luis was a bright light in our lives, filled with love, laughter, and boundless potential,” the family wrote on the crowdfunding site. “His loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.”

By the end of Saturday, the crowdfunding campaign had raised nearly $30,000—three times the initial target of $10,000.

“As we navigate through this unimaginable pain, we are reaching out to our community for support,” the GoFundMe statement read. “We are setting up this fundraiser to honor Luis’s memory and to help cover the unexpected expenses that come with such a devastating loss.”

One of the donors who left a comment on the fundraising page described Arguello-Inglis as someone who made his mark on the Muay Thai community, as well as “a kind man, dedicated person and talented athlete.”

Another GoFundMe donor, who said he taught Arguello-Inglis in his freshman English class, remembered him as “so intelligent and thoughtful.”