Luis Manuel Arguello-Inglis, 19, was gunned down around 10 p.m. Wednesday between 18 and 19th streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department and his family. Police and medics found him suffering from multiple bullet wounds and pronounced him dead on the spot.

A young man shot to death at Dolores Park earlier this week has been identified as a Lowell High School graduate and San Jose State University student.

In the two days since the shooting, a shrine to the San Francisco native had sprung up around a bench at the park. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was started by the teen’s parents.

“Luis was a bright light in our lives, filled with love, laughter, and boundless potential,” the crowdfunding page read. “His loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.”

By the end of Friday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised upward of $18,000.

“As we navigate through this unimaginable pain, we are reaching out to our community for support,” the GoFundMe statement read. “We are setting up this fundraiser to honor Luis’s memory and to help cover the unexpected expenses that come with such a devastating loss.”

One of the donors who left a comment offering condolences to the family described Arguello-Inglis as someone who made his mark on the Muay Thai community, as well as “a kind man, dedicated person and talented athlete.”