Cops find teen, 19, shot dead at Dolores Park

San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting at Dolores Park they say happened late Wednesday night.

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 10:09 p.m. on Dolores Street between 18th and 19th streets, police said in a statement. Crime scene markings indicate the shooting was likely closer to 20th Street near some benches.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told The Standard that the victim is a 19-year-old man, according to an update he received from a San Francisco Fire Department official. Mandelman represents the area that includes the park.

Preliminary police information obtained by The Standard said homicide detectives responded to Dolores Park.

Officers tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The number of homicides is down in San Francisco so far this year, with 13 recorded, compared to the same period last year, when 21 were recorded, according to a police crime trends report published Wednesday. Gun violence is also down 37% so far this year, with police logging 53 incidents as of June 2.