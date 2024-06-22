Produce pick: Plums from Kashiwase Farms ($5.50/lb)

“I really, really like plum sauces. The plums need to be very tart, so if I see plums that are early, I make this sauce. You cook them until they fall apart and add a Khmeli Suneli spice blend—a pinch and everything instantly tastes Georgian, but the familiar flavor is blue fenugreek. You can cook it longer until dark and potent or keep it fresh like a quick jam situation. When the grilling season begins, the sauce is really good with lamb chops.”