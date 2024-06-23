By 2:22 a.m., all vehicles began dispersing, with residual traffic delays lasting up to a half-hour after. There were no initial reports of arrests, Jauregui said.

During the sideshow, several people also set off fireworks that arced high above the bridge’s signature tower.

According to videos obtained by CBS Bay Area, several hundred spectators surrounded vehicles who used all lanes just east of the bridge’s signature tower to perform burnouts and send up clouds of tire smoke.

CHP Officer Efrain Jauregui told The Standard that officers received word at 1:56 a.m. of stopped traffic along eastbound lanes east of Yerba Buena Island.

All eastbound Bay Bridge lanes reopened early Sunday after a sideshow involving at least half a dozen vehicles drew hundreds of spectators, authorities said.

In a follow-up statement late Sunday, CHP spokesman Mark Andrews told The Standard that officers had first responded to a group of vehicles appearing to stage near the bridge’s toll plaza. As officers began breaking up the group, they learned of the sideshow happening in eastbound lanes.

Multiple officers from several CHP areas waded into the sideshow, but were slowed by heavy bridge traffic; when a CHP Golden Gate Division helicopter arrived overhead, some sideshow participants aimed laser beams at it, Andrews said.

The CHP carried out several stops off the bridge’s east end, with several people taken into custody after an officer-deployed spike strip helped stop a vehicle that fled pursuit.