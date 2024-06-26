In a follow-up post that has netted over 822,000 views, Shen, who founded an AI startup, used the popular “nobody” meme format to take a dig at Wiener—and progressives. “Progressives: You are rich and powerful, you deserved it,” she wrote.

Confused? It helps to know a few things: Shen’s an AI entrepreneur. Her partner is a big AI investor. And the guy who threw the chair recently died.

Eight months later, Shen started tweeting about the incident in a series of viral posts that tied it to a bill seeking to regulate AI put forward by state Sen. Scott Wiener.

Vivian Shen was sitting in a Mission Dolores coffee shop one afternoon in October when a homeless man threw a chair through the glass window in front of her, cutting her face open.

Me: A homeless man in SF threw a chair through a window and cut my face open. I was minding my own business + supporting a local cafe. Progressives: You are rich and powerful, you deserved it. My elected rep @Scott_Wiener : I don’t care. I want to be famous! AI is the problem! https://t.co/GCHptz4Ynm

“People have definitely called me names,” Shen said. “They say that I’m trying to use this for whatever purpose, but if there’s something good that can come out of what happened to me then, yeah, I’ll share my story.”

None of that, however, explains why Shen is tying her critique of the bill to the coffee shop incident. In an interview with The Standard, Shen acknowledged the connection existed primarily in her head.

Shen argues the bill will cramp and discourage AI development, pushing some firms out of San Francisco or even the state, and expose engineers, startup founders and developers to potential criminal liability. She believes the bill’s authors lack industry experience and technical expertise. Wiener said the only criminal liability companies might face are perjury charges if they lie on safety certificate forms.

“She kept telling us that she was OK and assured that it wasn’t our fault,” said Lee. Shen shared a not-for-publication photo of her injuries with The Standard; it shows two small cuts on her forehead and a smattering of blood.

Spro Coffee Lab’s Rich Lee shared surveillance footage of the incident, which shows Shen is hit with a faceful of glass, fleeing to the back of the establishment. Shen provided receipts for $3,750 worth of scar-reducing laser treatments, and said she had to speak at a conference and attend a wedding with bandages on her face due to it being “cut up.”

When asked if Midha, a general partner at a16z, is her husband, she would not answer as she has “stalkers on the internet.” Shen would not say if she reported any alleged harassment to the police. But has posted quote tweets of Midha’s criticizing the AI bill.

Neither on X nor in the interview did she volunteer that she and Midha live together. Public records show Shen and Midha bought a home in the city together in 2019.

In making her case against the bill, Shen has repeatedly cited venture capitalist Anjney Midha of Andreessen Horowitz. She reposted his X posts, and suggested that a Standard reporter speak with him to understand the bill better.

Police confirmed the incident and said two patrons were injured and taken to the hospital for minor injuries on Oct. 3, 2023. Witnesses flagged down arriving officers, who took a man into custody before arresting him, police said.

David Burke, an SFPD civilian public safety liaison, told The Standard that the homeless man seen on surveillance footage throwing the chair was Timothy Gatts. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and one count of felony vandalism.

Gatts, 35, died on May 29, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

​​”I think part of the reason why I feel more comfortable talking about it now is, unfortunately, because he’s passed away,” Shen said, adding that she also heard about the bill around the same time she was told of Gatts’ passing. “Learning those two things at once really pissed me off. Because I’m out here trying to justify what happened to me as part of doing business in San Francisco and part of living here, and meanwhile, our politicians are out there for their own political agenda.”

Shen and Midha aren’t alone in their opposition to the bill. In May, the AI Alliance–which includes big and small industry players like Meta, Hugging Face, Intel and Uber—announced its opposition to the bill, saying it feared “the potential establishment of an anti-open-source precedent.”