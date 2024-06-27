In our latest dining column, Eat Here Now, we serve up the newest, the hottest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can only pick one place to eat at this week—go here.



Brunch can be an endurance sport in San Francisco. Waiting in an hour-long line on a Sunday morning for a plate of middling pancakes and eggs is a ritual that, in my early 20s, I happily sank into. But I have little patience for it now. These days, if I’m going to do brunch, I want a table waiting for me and a menu that thinks out of the hashbrown box. Instead of endless coffee refills, sub a nice cocktail.