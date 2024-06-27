San Francisco’s hottest club is a 51,000-square-foot space with striking Bay views, hosting everything from Michelin-level pop-ups to psychedelic sound baths to vibey DJ sets.

It’s also a coworking space with a VC arm and a podcast.

Shack15 opened in 2020 in the city’s iconic Ferry Building, up the front steps and another flight of stairs inside. It has since become one of the tech industry’s most buzzy hubs. To get in, you have to be a member—which costs around $2,000 a year, and you can’t just pay your way in. New members need a referral from existing ones, who can also bring along guests. Its success is the latest symbol of Silicon Valley’s clubiness.

In venture capital, investors prize “warm intros” from a trusted friend to a new founder or prospect. Shack15 has adopted the same model.

On a visit earlier this year, Gradient Ventures partner Andrew Brackin was immediately greeted by someone wearing a VR headset while drinking a glass of wine.