San Francisco surfers are not stoked about a city plan to transform part of the Outer Sunset’s Great Highway, fearing it may ruin some of Ocean Beach’s world-famous waves.

The Outer Sunset neighborhood bordering Ocean Beach is a hub for surfers who dare to paddle out to the city’s ever-tempestuous, frigid and shark-filled waters, which can produce waves that tower over 20 feet in the winter. Several surf shops and a newly renovated Pitt’s Pub, a surfer-owned dive bar, call the “Outerlands” home.

But tucked into an approved plan to bring bike lanes, an art exhibit and a beach access ramp to the beach’s southern end is a proposal to construct a 3,200-foot underground wall.



The wall, designed to protect the nearby wastewater plant from coastal erosion, could ruin some of the beach’s waves by displacing sand, according to experts and surfers. The plan will also permanently close the Great Highway to cars between Sloat and Skyline Boulevards.