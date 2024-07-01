“What City Hall insiders have been doing is pushing the problem from one block to another,” Lurie later told The Standard. “And this is what we get. We get the same crisis on our streets. So there’s no more excuses. Now, it’s crystal clear. And if you don’t accept any of the options, people will face arrest. No one wants to arrest our way out of this problem. That is not the way to go about it. But it’s got to be a tool in the toolkit.”