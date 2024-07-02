“Tonight, our prayers are with our two injured officers and their families as they are treated for their injuries sustained while protecting our neighborhoods on patrol,” SFPOA President Tracy McCray said in a statement. “We pray for their full and speedy recovery.”

All three individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Laokwansathitaya said. According to the San Francisco Police Officers, one of the officers was in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya, a spokesperson for the police department, told reporters at the scene that the officers were traveling westbound on Cesar Chavez Street at Pennsylvania Avenue around 5 p.m. when the crash happened. Other officers arrived on the scene to render aid to the injured cops and the vehicle’s driver.

Two San Francisco motorcycle officers were injured in a head-on collision with an Uber driver in Potrero Hill Tuesday afternoon, officials and the rideshare company said.

Police said that at this time there is no evidence suggesting that impairment due to drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other details about the collision were immediately available.

“Being on a motorcycle is dangerous in general,” Laokwansathitaya said. “Even though it’s our officers, we still are going to conduct a thorough investigation because there was another party involved. We’re going to conduct it just like any other investigation.”

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed that the driver involved in the collision was a driver for the rideshare company.