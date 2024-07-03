The victim was identified as Corazon Dandan, a San Mateo County resident, by the medical examiner’s office. Public records list a Daly City address for Dandan.

Trevor Belmont, 49, also known as Hoak Taing, faces one count of murder for allegedly pushing a 74-year-old woman into the path of an oncoming train at Powell Street Station on Monday.

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal incident at a BART station in San Francisco, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday.

“Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Jenkins said in a statement.

The criminal complaint also alleges Belmont personally inflicted great bodily injury on a vulnerable victim and intentionally killed the victim while lying in wait. Prosecutors are seeking to have him detained pending trial.

The incident occurred around 11:06 p.m. Monday as a Millbrae-bound train approached the station. The victim struck her head on the train and fell onto the platform. She was transported to San Francisco General Hospital by the fire department, where she later died, police said.

The victim’s nephew Alvin Dandan, a doctor in St. Louis, told The Standard that she was returning home from work as a telephone operator at the Parc 55 hotel when she was attacked on the train platform.

Police had described Belmont as a “transient,” another word for homeless, and apprehended him at the scene. The incident marked the first homicide on BART this year.