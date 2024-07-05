San Francisco has been on a tear with opening new parks lately, particularly in the Mission Bay and Dogpatch neighborhoods along the city’s Central Waterfront, which have welcomed thousands of new residents as well as prominent corporate offices like the new headquarters of financial-services giant Visa. In late April, a cavalcade of dignitaries led by Mayor London Breed cut the ribbon for nearby China Basin Park, a complicated project some 15 years in the making. With its sloping lawn, bike-and-pedestrian path and even a proper sandy beach, it faces Oracle Park from across Mission Bay.