Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

SF has been opening new parks at a furious clip—and the next one is almost here

The image shows a waterfront park with a lush green lawn, winding paths, and some trees, leading to a dock with colorful containers and equipment by a calm, expansive body of water.
Bayfront Park’s progress is increasingly visible as it readies for a fall opening across from Chase Center. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Following new green spaces in India Basin, Dogpatch and Yerba Buena Island, San Francisco will soon get another brand-new park, this one directly across from the Warriors’ Chase Center arena. After some weather-related construction delays, Bayfront Park in Mission Bay is set to open later this year, and its amenities are already becoming visible to passersby—especially from Chase Center.

The Port of San Francisco, the agency overseeing the project, confirmed that the 5.4-acre Bayfront Park should be completed this summer and open to the public sometime in the fall, a little over two years after its August 2022 groundbreaking. 

The image shows a grassy area with some trees near a body of water. There's a modern, angled light pole and a wooden pier extending into the water. A mountain range is in the background.
Bayfront Park connects several new green spaces that Rec and Park and the Port of San Francisco have opened on the Central Waterfront in recent years. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

Situated on the eastern side of Terry A. Francois Boulevard between Warriors Way and 16th Street, the still-fenced-off Bayfront Park contains tables and benches, extensive “bioretention gardens” intended to manage stormwater runoff and a sloping, grassy hill. 

Several large, vertically oriented pieces of reclaimed steel are also clearly visible, a nod to the shoreline’s industrial past.

According to Eric Young, a spokesperson for the Port, these are sections of the Bay Bridge’s original eastern span, which was dismantled more than a decade ago. “The site also includes salvaged anchors from the Port of San Francisco’s ‘boneyard,’ as well as new plaza areas for barbecues and picnics,” he said.

The image shows a street with six cars and a cyclist, a grassy park area, an industrial building, and a distant view of a bridge and cranes against a clear blue sky.
Seen from Chase Center, Bayfront Park's sloping lawn is almost ready for picnickers. | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

The image shows a waterfront area with a park filled with benches and trees. In the background, there's an industrial site with cranes and a large rusted ship.
Bayfront Park's 5.4 acres are just south of China Basin park and just north of Crane Cove Park, two relatively recent additions to the revitalized Central Waterfront. | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

The discovery—and eventual removal—of contaminated soil caused some delays in Bayfront Park’s unveiling, as first reported by the Potrero View, as did saturated ground from last winter’s rains.

San Francisco has been on a tear with opening new parks lately, particularly in the Mission Bay and Dogpatch neighborhoods along the city’s Central Waterfront, which have welcomed thousands of new residents as well as prominent corporate offices like the new headquarters of financial-services giant Visa. In late April, a cavalcade of dignitaries led by Mayor London Breed cut the ribbon for nearby China Basin Park, a complicated project some 15 years in the making. With its sloping lawn, bike-and-pedestrian path and even a proper sandy beach, it faces Oracle Park from across Mission Bay.

The image shows a park with young trees, modern wooden benches, and a paved walkway beside a grass lawn. In the background, there's a view of distant mountains and a clear sky.
Visual odes to the area's industrial past, the vertically oriented steel beams are piece of the Bay Bridge's original eastern span. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

These are only the most recent links in a network of green spaces stretching to the city’s Bayview District. Only a few blocks south of Bayfront Park is the slightly larger Crane Cove Park, which opened in 2020 as a place for kayakers and picnickers.

A few miles away, India Basin Waterfront Park is set to open in phases through 2026, turning one of the last undeveloped stretches of shoreline into a publicly accessible area that closes a gap in the larger San Francisco Bay Trail that encircles nearly the entire region.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Chase CenterDogpatchMission BayNewsParksPort of San Francisco