At the mouth of Mission Creek, China Basin’s hilly lawn rises to 16 feet above the bike-and-pedestrian path that now hugs the shoreline of San Francisco Bay, connecting downtown and the South of Market neighborhoods with Mission Bay and Dogpatch. The relocated statue of power-hitting first-baseman Willie McCovey, who played with the San Francisco Giants for 19 seasons, stands beside the park’s freshly laid sand beach.

A project some 15 years in the making, it’s the focal point of a larger redevelopment effort that’s gradually transforming former parking lots into a mixed-use project called Mission Rock.

Mission Bay, possibly the least-loved neighborhood in San Francisco, just got a brand-new amenity across McCovey Cove from Oracle Park: a five-acre green space called China Basin Park.

In the company of dignitaries—and McCovey’s daughter—at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning, Mayor London Breed touted the renaissance of a neighborhood that was once a derelict railyard and which many observers have derided as relatively soulless—ugly, even.

Mission Rock “includes restaurants,” Breed said. “It includes students. It includes residents, families, a new school being built. It's rapidly becoming the hippest, hottest, coolest neighborhood in San Francisco.”

Noting how long it took to complete the project, the mayor referenced her wild youth at Kelly’s Mission Rock, now the oyster-centric Mission Rock Resort.

“That used to be the place we used to party when I first turned 21,” the mayor added. “So that just shows you how far back I go with this area.”