Skateboarder Mark Urbieta, who identified himself as “Shark,” rushed down Church in an N-95 mask.

Another fell just as he made it to the bottom of the hill but quickly snapped upright and motioned to the crowd that he was OK, prompting thunderous applause from onlookers.

One hill-bomber who defied police by participating in the illegal event Saturday narrowly avoided a car turning right onto the Church Street side of the park as the crowd cheered his high-speed descent.

San Francisco police almost managed to defuse the Dolores Park Hill Bomb—until a few dozen rogue skaters pulled off a scaled-back version by careening down a slope just a block away.

Compared to the chaos of the hill bomb in 2023—when cops kettled riotous crowds and arrested people en masse—it started out as a kinder, gentler hill bomb.

When skaters finally dared to bomb away Saturday evening in front of a couple-hundred onlookers, scores of cops simply looked on. Some snapped pictures.

Though SFPD pulled out all the stops to prevent the event, hosting a press conference a day prior and stationing officers around the park hours beforehand, they proved markedly more restrained than last year.

Moments later he was speeding down the hill again.

When a nurse advised Urbieta not to skate the hill again, he responded, “Do you not know how skaters operate?”

“I’m good, I’m good I’m good I promise,” he said. “It happens. It’s a part of this life.”

A few minutes later, he fell at the bottom of the hill, writhing in pain on the ground as bystanders and volunteer medics rushed to help.

“It was, ‘Fuck the city,’” Urbieta told The Standard. “We’re loving the city now—but I don’t know how long it will last.”

For some of the skaters, the show of restraint softened their view of authorities.

Then, as paramedics carried him away on a stretcher, the skater threw his arms, prompting raucous cheers.

As the sun began to set, a skateboarder fell into a curb at the bottom of the hill, rolling multiple times and hitting his head. A hushed silence fell over the crowd.

Not everyone was so lucky.

‘Event Canceled’

Officers began posting up on Dolores Street between 19th and 20th streets a couple hours before the expected start time.

“Event CANCELED!!! Police will be waiting at Dolores!!! Keep my name out of it!!! Stay away!!!” the updated post read.

Subsequently, an Instagram user who originally advertised the event, retracted their original post with an image that said the event was a no-go.

A day ahead of the event, police held a press conference to warn skaters that they would be arrested if they tried to defy them.

Maria Pugliese, a dog walker in the neighborhood, said she was disgusted that the city allocated so many cops to the event while other crimes remain an issue.

While officers milled about with no crowds to control, residents in the area complained about the police presence.

For hours, it didn’t seem like they’d have a chance to pull it off—until they did.

A couple of young skaters who said they were arrested at the unsanctioned event last year and declined to share their names told The Standard that they still planned to “bomb” the hill even with the barricades.

Chloe, who lives near the park and declined to share her last name, said she doesn’t understand why the city doesn’t just sanction the event.

“Why would they stop this but not the motorcycle gangs?” she went on to say, referring to groups of dirt-bike riders who often caravan through the Mission. “They could kill somebody, they’re running red lights every freakin’ weekend.”

“They’re doing it at their own risk,” she said. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

“I’d be interested in participating if it was safe,” he said. “I’m disappointed to see this is how the city is handling things. … They had plenty of time to prepare.”

Skateboarder Chris Long said he thought the city made the event less safe by installing bumps on the street to deter the would-be hill bombers.

“I want a hill bomb that has medical support on hand,” she said. “They’re spending so much money to make it not happen, but it costs the same amount to make it happen.”

Aaron Breetwor, a Mission resident who also advocates for a sanctioned hill bomb, said he presented the city with a plan to host the event with just such safety precautions—but it was ignored.

He showed up to the park Saturday with about 20 helmets for people to use in case anyone skated. He was also advising skaters about how to talk to police if they get detained.

Meanwhile, several drivers expressed frustration over the road closures.

“How am I supposed to get to my house?” one man yelled from his Lexus SUV.