Lawsuit: Urban Alchemy workers at homeless camp dealt drugs, had sex with residents

Urban Alchemy has been awarded huge contracts by San Francisco to provide street security in the Tenderloin, but the nonprofit has also been the subject of numerous lawsuits and misconduct allegations. The organization is part of a growing industry of private companies paid to keep watch over and run homeless encampments across the state —many of which have reports of abuse and mismanagement.

He is seeking unspecified damages for being physically retaliated against and evicted by Urban Alchemy, which was working on behalf of the city. The suit alleges that the non-profit was negligent in hiring former criminals who were likely to break the law and seeks an injunction preventing the accused employees from working in similar roles.

Arthur Bruce, a former resident of a now-shut homeless camp in Sausalito, alleges that a “criminal syndicate within Urban Alchemy” engaged in the “trafficking of crystal meth at the camp.” Workers also had sexual relationships with several residents who they had the power to evict, according to Bruce.

A former homeless camp resident says he was assaulted by staffers of non-profit contractor Urban Alchemy , according to a state lawsuit kicked up to federal court this week. The resident also accused the workers of dealing drugs and having sex with others who lived at the Sausalito site.

Bruce’s Feb. 8 lawsuit, which he filed without a lawyer, came after he said he was allegedly assaulted and hospitalized in February 2022 by an Urban Alchemy employee, who “slammed” him onto the concrete in retaliation for speaking to the media about the issues inside the camp. He claims he suffered a sprained wrist.

Bruce said Urban Alchemy later kicked him out of the camp for speaking up about their behavior.

In a statement, Urban Alchemy said the lawsuit was frivolous and predicated on racial bias aimed at many of its Black employees.

“Unfortunately, people and organizations bring and make frivolous allegations and lawsuits against us,” spokesperson Kirkpatrick Tyler said. “When we make a mistake, we own it. But we will never let people or organizations try to shake us down or extort us. We will always vigorously defend ourselves and our organization when we are in the right because our people are doing hard work, so we will work hard to protect them.”

Bruce did not respond to multiple calls from The Standard.

The company has said in past statements that fraternizing with residents is against its policy, as is drug and alcohol use.

Urban Alchemy is known for hiring people with criminal histories, contending that people who have spent time in jail or on the streets are best equipped to compassionately de-escalate potentially violent situations.