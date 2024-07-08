Every American icon has a shelf life, even the crustiest. Has Joe Biden’s sell-by date arrived?

The fallout from the June 27 presidential debate continues to mount, with professional and amateur oddsmakers now favoring the possibility that the Democratic incumbent may bow out of his increasingly unsteady re-election effort.

When British Prime Minister Liz Truss faced a similarly grim scenario in 2022, a U.K. newspaper, the Daily Star, memorably evoked her ephemerality by livestreaming an unrefrigerated head of iceberg lettuce to see which would have more staying power. The lettuce won.

Here in San Francisco, we know from experience that politicians can hold on past the point when any reasonable person would have called it quits. So we’re measuring Biden’s candidacy against a different foodstuff: a loaf of sourdough from a bakery that’s been around even longer than Lunch Bucket Joe (Boudin was born in 1849, Biden in 1942).