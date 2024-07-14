The king of Northern California’s great white sharks, dubbed Mr. Burns, hasn’t been seen at his usual Tomales Bay haunts for the first time in over 16 years, prompting concerns about the respected sea beast’s wellbeing.

A 17-foot-long great white with a bite-shaped chunk of flesh missing from his dorsal fin, Mr. Burns first made his presence known to researchers in 2007.

Known as the “great patriarch” of NorCal’s waters, the shark is an annual visitor to the boat of California White Shark Project researchers Paul Kanive and Scot Anderson, who named him after the billionaire nuclear power plant owner on The Simpsons, whose overbite is almost as prominent as a shark’s teeth.

Over the years, the massive shark has wised up to their tactics of using decoy seals to draw him close to their boat for examination. Still, Kanive said, he was surprised he didn’t see Mr. Burns last winter, even from a distance.