A legendary great white is missing from Tomales Bay. Sharkicide? Or just off mating?

Who (maybe) killed Mr. Burns the shark? Researchers line up the possible suspects.

A poster features a fierce shark, possibly a great white, with the text "MISSING" above it and "MR. BURNS THE SHARK" to the side. The poster background has an aged, tattered look.
A shark named Mr. Burns is known as “the patriarch” of the shark-filled waters of Northern California. | Source: AI illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard
By David Sjostedt

The king of Northern California’s great white sharks, dubbed Mr. Burns, hasn’t been seen at his usual Tomales Bay haunts for the first time in over 16 years, prompting concerns about the respected sea beast’s wellbeing.

A 17-foot-long great white with a bite-shaped chunk of flesh missing from his dorsal fin, Mr. Burns first made his presence known to researchers in 2007.

Known as the “great patriarch” of NorCal’s waters, the shark is an annual visitor to the boat of California White Shark Project researchers Paul Kanive and Scot Anderson, who named him after the billionaire nuclear power plant owner on The Simpsons, whose overbite is almost as prominent as a shark’s teeth. 

Over the years, the massive shark has wised up to their tactics of using decoy seals to draw him close to their boat for examination. Still, Kanive said, he was surprised he didn’t see Mr. Burns last winter, even from a distance.

“He’s like an old friend at this point,” Kanive told The Standard. “Mr. Burns has been so reliable and consistent. If the years start to pile up where we don’t see him, it doesn’t give us a great feeling.”

A shark swims at the ocean surface with its head and fin above water, approaching a small floating object with a red and white tip.
Mr. Burns attacking a decoy seal off a research vessel in Tomales Bay. | Source: Courtesy Scot Anderson and Paul Kanive of the California White Shark Project

He noted that Mr. Burns may have chosen a different part of the coast to hunt for food as the Tomales Bay shark population has declined over the years. However, other, less optimistic explanations also come to mind.

Mr. Burns is known to show up with gruesome battle wounds, likely caused by seals or other sharks. Also, the illegal poaching of great whites remains a problem, particularly off the coast of Mexico, Kanive said. 

“Whether he just wasn’t there or he passed on, it’s just very weird and not like him to not visit Tomales Point,” Kanive said. 

The image shows a close-up of a shark's fin with a visible bite mark against a murky green underwater background.
Mr. Burns sports a bite-shaped wound on his dorsal fin, likely caused by another shark, according to shark researcher Paul Kanive. | Source: Courtesy Scot Anderson and Paul Kanive of the California White Shark Project

Kanive estimates that over 250 adult great white sharks pass by the coast of Northern California between August and February before migrating to a “Shark Cafe” in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean where they perform secret rituals. (Great white mating habits remain a mystery, as there are no recorded instances of them having sex or giving birth.)

There are still parts of California’s coast the sharks are known to frequent. The stretch of water between Big Sur, Bodega Bay and the Farallon Islands is known as the “Red Triangle,” as it’s a hotbed for white shark activity. Drake’s Beach, one of the closest beaches to the Farallon Islands and where Point Reyes’ elephant seals thrive, has seen a rise in its shark population in recent years, according to the National Park Service

While Mr. Burns wasn’t spotted this year, some of his friends—or enemies—are still trawling the waters around the Bay Area. It’s unclear which of these sharks—if any—may have been beefing with the great Mr. Burns. But here are some of our top suspects.

Chomp

The name just makes for a terrible alibi. It seems too coincidental that Mr. Burns has a bite-shaped chunk of flesh missing from his fin. Meanwhile, a shark known for its ferocious bite is often seen nearby.

A great white shark with its mouth wide open, showcasing sharp teeth, is emerging from the water. The surrounding ocean appears calm and reflective.
Chomp got his name for obvious reasons. | Source: Courtesy Scot Anderson and Paul Kanive of the California White Shark Project

Spicoli

Watch out for the quiet ones. Spicoli, a 10-foot great white, has a reputation for being “super chill.” But that doesn’t mean we’re ruling her out.

A large shark swims underwater, its body clearly visible with light reflecting off its gray skin, and the surrounding water is a murky green.
Spicoli is a "super chill shark," according to researcher Paul Kanive. | Source: Courtesy Scot Anderson and Paul Kanive of the California White Shark Project

Yvon Chouinard

Just because he’s named after the Patagonia founder and environmentalist who famously promised to give away his entire fortune last year, doesn’t mean this shark shares the same philanthropic spirit. In fact, Kanive said the 75-year-old shark earned the name mostly by chance.

“The world needs more Yvon Chouinards,” Kanive said. “The only way I could think about doing that is by naming a shark.”

A close-up image showing the head of a large shark in clear blue water. The shark's mouth is slightly open, revealing its sharp teeth, and its eyes are visible.
Yvon Chouinard the shark looking hungry. | Source: Courtesy Scot Anderson and Paul Kanive of the California White Shark Project

Otter 841

Despite expert opinions disputing the probability of this explanation, we think there’s a chance the infamous surfboard-stealing Otter 841 in Santa Cruz may have taken down Mr. Burns. The otter caused havoc last summer by aggressively approaching surfers at the surf spot Steamer Lane, which led to national headlines and a months-long hunt for the pesky sea weasel.

A surfer in a black wetsuit sits on a white surfboard in the water, looking at a sea otter floating on its back nearby. The ocean is calm and slightly rippled.
Otter 841 feeds close to a surfer at Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz in July 2023. | Source: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Waylon Smithers

After decades of taking insults from his abusive, 104-year-old boss—known for outrageous schemes like plotting to block out the sun—perhaps Waylon Smithers, Mr. Burns’ bow-tied assistant, finally reached his limit.

David Sjostedt can be reached at david@sfstandard.com

