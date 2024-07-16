Suspect argues with Waymo before attacking disabled person, fracturing his skull, cops say

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a visibly disabled man after arguing with a Waymo robotaxi.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on July 5 on Buchanan Street between Washington and Clay streets in Pacific Heights, where officers found the unconscious victim with life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull.
The victim provided investigators with a video of the incident. The footage shows an unknown male suspect blocking the Waymo autonomous vehicle and shouting at it.
“What are you gonna do? I wanna see it. C’mon Waymo, gimme something to work with,” the suspect is heard saying in the footage.
The suspect, who appears to be intoxicated, says something about “testosterone is through the roof” before banging the hood of the car and saying, “You’re no better than me,” when the Waymo blares out an “unsafe behavior detected” message.
“We’re friends, c’mon Waymo, we’re friends,” the suspect says toward the end of the video.
After the victim suggested the suspect let the car leave, the suspect allegedly lunged at the victim twice, causing him to fall.
The suspect is described as a male adult, approximately 25 to 30 years old, with a medium complexion and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, black jacket, blue shirt, light-blue jeans and white sneakers, and carrying a white bag.
A Waymo spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
The San Francisco Police Department’s General Work Detail is investigating. Anyone with information may anonymously call a police tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”