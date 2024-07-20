Skip to main content
Search underway in Marin Headlands for missing 76-year-old hiker

An older man stands indoors wearing a bright yellow hoodie with "San Francisco" printed on it. He is in front of a window with blinds, next to a lamp and a red couch.
Kelley Guest was last seen on Monday morning in Sausalito. | Source: Courtesy SFPD
By Jennifer Wadsworth

A rescue team is scouring the Marin Headlands to find a 76-year-old San Francisco hiker who was last seen stepping off a ferry in Sausalito Monday morning.

Kelley Guest was reported missing to the San Francisco Police Department, which initially issued a public alert Friday saying he was last seen around Chestnut Street on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, SFPD published a revised alert saying Guest was last spotted at 8:10 a.m. Monday disembarking from a boat that ferried him from San Francisco to Sausalito.

An older individual with white hair is walking, wearing a backpack and holding a walking stick in one hand. The ground appears gray and the person is looking down.
SFPD said this was the most recent available photo of Kelley Guest. | Source: Courtesy SFPD

“Guest is an avid hiker in and around the southern portion of the Marin Headlands and surrounding areas,” the new advisory said. “Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is currently conducting searches in and around those areas.”

Police describe Guest as a 5-foot-9 white man with gray hair and brown eyes who weighs about 170 pounds.

SFPD urges anyone who finds Guest to call 911. Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts is advised to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a message that begins with “SFPD” to TIP411.

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

