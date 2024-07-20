On Saturday morning, SFPD published a revised alert saying Guest was last spotted at 8:10 a.m. Monday disembarking from a boat that ferried him from San Francisco to Sausalito.

Kelley Guest was reported missing to the San Francisco Police Department, which initially issued a public alert Friday saying he was last seen around Chestnut Street on Sunday afternoon.

A rescue team is scouring the Marin Headlands to find a 76-year-old San Francisco hiker who was last seen stepping off a ferry in Sausalito Monday morning.

“Guest is an avid hiker in and around the southern portion of the Marin Headlands and surrounding areas,” the new advisory said. “Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is currently conducting searches in and around those areas.”

Police describe Guest as a 5-foot-9 white man with gray hair and brown eyes who weighs about 170 pounds.