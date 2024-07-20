Amid Friday afternoon’s heat, the five posh floors of Saks Fifth Avenue in San Francisco’s Union Square offered a cool elegance that belied the jarring news from the day before: the store is transitioning to an appointment-only model and laying off staff.

What will it feel like to go on pre-arranged shopping trips inside a sprawling department store? That is an open question for customers and staffers. As part of the transition slated for Aug. 28, the store will lay off an unspecified number of employees, according to the Chronicle, which first reported the changes.

Saks Fifth Avenue shoppers who chatted with The Standard were nearly universal in their lack of enthusiasm. Some bristled at the idea that the already high-end store seemed set on only catering to the super well-off.

Marlon Seaton, who had popped into Saks to sample colognes, thought the change would cut off a swath of potential shoppers.

When asked if he would consider making an appointment, his answer was swift and decisive: “Hell no.”

“I probably wouldn’t visit,” echoed Camilla Nielsen, a visitor from Denmark who had walked into Saks with her family while exploring Union Square. “I like being able to walk in randomly.”

Natali Bagamyan, a tourist from Switzerland, also doubted she would be browsing the floors without being able to stroll in casually.

She was eager to explore the store and its sales — a sign in the window advertised up to 70% off designer products — but wouldn’t have known to sign up for a visit ahead of time.

“Some shopping should feel like it has a bit of spontaneity,” she said. “If I need to have an appointment, I won’t do it. It’s a bit of a buzzkill.”

Michelle, a local former teacher who declined to share her last name, also thought the new system felt off.

“Appointment only? That’s pretty extreme,” she said. She couldn’t see herself making a reservation once the store switches its model, which she believes is geared toward a super-luxe shopper who just isn’t her.

“I don’t think I spend enough for them to even want to see me!” she said.