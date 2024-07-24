On Thursday morning, we’ll be sitting down with influential Democratic Party leader and former Mayor Willie Brown to chat about what a Kamala Harris presidency might look like and what will happen leading up to the Democratic National Convention.

Brown, who has been a strong supporter and mentor for the vice president throughout her career (and who dated her in the early 1990s), has called for Joe Biden to step down as president and allow Harris to assume the advantages of proper incumbency ahead of November’s election.

Have questions of your own for Mayor Brown? Join The Standard’s politics editor, Annie Gaus, and Carla Marinucci, formerly of Politico and the San Francisco Chronicle, for this live Q&A on Zoom. It’s free!

Thursday, July 25, 10-11 a.m. Register here.