San Francisco has a problem: The city has one crew assigned to repair the sidewalks on its nearly 13,000 blocks, and those workers cannot keep up. The Department of Public Works has closed out just 9% of the more than 10,000 requests to fix sidewalks damaged by tree roots since 2020, according to 311 data . During the gap between a damage report being filed and a repair being made — which can be years — people are tripping. In fact, 15 months before Clemens’ tumble, someone opened a 311 case flagging the buckled sidewalk in that spot.

“The city of San Francisco needs to take care of its sidewalks,” Clemens said. “I walk over sidewalks all the time that are wrecked. I’m an old lady, and I don’t want to fall again.”

It was January, and the San Francisco senior had parked her car in an accessible spot and was making her way to a park at 23rd Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission. That’s when her foot caught on a piece of raised concrete, sending her tumbling and leaving her with a deep-purple bruise running the length of her forehead.

Many of those who fall are dusting themselves off and suing the city — landing five- or six-figure payouts. In the past five and a half years, the city reached 129 settlements totaling more than $3.8 million with people who said they sustained a personal injury from a sidewalk fall, according to data obtained by The Standard.

In the first two weeks of July alone, the Board of Supervisors greenlit four such settlements totalling nearly $300,000.

Sometimes, the lawsuits explicitly call out the city for failing to act quickly enough on a sidewalk repair. That happened in the case of Theresa Moorehouse, who sued San Francisco after allegedly tripping on a raised inner Sunset sidewalk in 2019 and breaking her arm. In the suit, Moorehouse claimed that another pedestrian reported the issue with the sidewalk seven weeks before her fall, but both the city and the adjacent property owners failed to repair it or post a warning. The city settled with Moorehouse for $150,000.

Public Works said it had not determined the average amount of time that transpires from when a report is filed and the sidewalk is fixed. While acknowledging that the department has not caught up with all the sidewalk damage in the city, spokesperson Rachel Gordon cautioned that resident reports through 311 are an imperfect measure of conditions, since they can be duplicates or improper filings.