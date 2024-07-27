There are, however, more exciting expressions of amari out there — more than 150, to be precise, distilled from all kinds of base spirits. And now, once again, we have an exalted temple of amari in the form of Divisadero Street’s Bar 821 , which reopened four months ago after a long, Covid-borne hiatus.

But I said yes, because I wanted to welcome my friend back to the city. Fernet — specifically, Fernet-Branca — holds a special place in the boozy hearts of many San Franciscans, almost as strongly associated with the city’s drinking culture as the Sazerac is with New Orleans. ( It traces to the 1800s and was thought to have medicinal, stomach-settling properties.)

A friend of many years, visiting San Francisco for the first time in a long time, asked me this Tuesday night at the Powerhouse, an LGBTQ+ bar in the South of Market. I was already nursing an IPA, and I didn’t especially want to mix the beer’s dank hops with the mentholated musk of an amaro, the specific category of bitter, herbaceous, stomach-settling digestif to which Fernet belongs.

“When you reopen, you don’t have the old staff, so you think you might disappoint people,” he noted. “But people are loving it, and we keep expanding the list of amari.”

Bar 821 is slightly quirky, beginning with the entrance: You have to ring the doorbell and wait to be let in. Once inside the elegant room, which has space for only around 20 people, you’re greeted by two walls lined with dozens of bottles. With its tufted leather seating and dark, punched-tin ceiling, the bar feels right for an adventurous date, one where bartenders help patrons experience this underappreciated liqueur, probing the limits of the human appetite for bitterness.

“A lot of people think of Fernet-Branca like it’s the only product,” Dajani said. “But San Franciscans are very sophisticated drinkers, more advanced than anywhere in the world. And part of the fun is the education.”